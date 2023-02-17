BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED

Notice No. 20230217-10 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Listing of Equity Shares of INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED<_o3a_p> 543769<_o3a_p> INDONG<_o3a_p> INE0KN201016<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Friday, February 17, 2023<_o3a_p>