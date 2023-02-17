BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED

NOTICES
20230217-10
17 Feb 2023
Company related
SME
Listing of Equity Shares of INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Symbol<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED<_o3a_p>
543769<_o3a_p>
INDONG<_o3a_p>
INE0KN201016<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Friday, February 17, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 09:55:06 UTC.