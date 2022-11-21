BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED

Notice No. 20221121-2 Notice Date 21 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Equity Shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED<_o3a_p> 543664<_o3a_p> KAYNES<_o3a_p> INE918Z01012<_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022