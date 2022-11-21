BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221121-2
Notice Date
21 Nov 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Equity Shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Symbol<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED<_o3a_p>
543664<_o3a_p>
KAYNES<_o3a_p>
INE918Z01012<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Monday, November 21, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:28:09 UTC.