Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:48 2022-11-21 am EST
568.00 INR   +0.15%
11/20Bse : Availability of SIP facility for SAMCO ELSS TAX SAVER FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
11/20Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on November 23, 2022
PU
11/20Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on November 22, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED

11/21/2022 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221121-2 Notice Date 21 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED<_o3a_p>

543664<_o3a_p>

KAYNES<_o3a_p>

INE918Z01012<_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
11/20Bse : Availability of SIP facility for SAMCO ELSS TAX SAVER FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
11/20Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on November..
PU
11/20Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on November..
PU
11/20Bse : Demat Auction - 157/657
PU
11/20Bse : Listing of Equity Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited
PU
11/20Bse : Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL deposi..
PU
11/19Bse : Settlements for Sunday November – 20/11/2022
PU
11/19Bse : Malware Advisory for Stockbrokers | Trading members | Clearing Members
PU
11/18Bse : Delay in settlement activities – 18/11/2022
PU
11/18Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Simplex Infrastructures Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 76 828 M 942 M 942 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 567,15 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.31%942
CME GROUP INC.-24.49%62 053
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.83%11 909
ASX LIMITED-21.64%9 423
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.88%7 416
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY33.55%5 492