    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
07:25:50 2023-03-21 am EDT
435.35 INR   +1.02%
12:01pBse : SAT Order in the matter of Aptech Limited
PU
12:01pBse : SAT Order in the matter of the Finassure Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
PU
10:51aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Bajaj Finance Limited
PU
BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Labelkraft Technologies Limited

03/21/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230321-63 Notice Date 21 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Labelkraft Technologies Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Labelkraft Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Labelkraft Technologies Limited<_o3a_p>

543830<_o3a_p>

LABELKRAFT<_o3a_p>

INE0NLJ01011<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:40:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
