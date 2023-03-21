BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Labelkraft Technologies Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230321-63
Notice Date
21 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
SME
Subject
Listing of Equity Shares of Labelkraft Technologies Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Labelkraft Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course. <_o3a_p>
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Symbol<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
Labelkraft Technologies Limited<_o3a_p>
543830<_o3a_p>
LABELKRAFT<_o3a_p>
INE0NLJ01011<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:40:12 UTC.