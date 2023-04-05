Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:44:20 2023-04-05 am EDT
453.40 INR   +0.87%
12:51aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Maiden Forgings Limited
PU
04/04Bse : SAT Order in the matter of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited in respect of Gautam Thapar, Avantha Holdings Limited and Solaris Industrial Chemicals Limited
PU
04/03Bse : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of GHCL Ltd. (Scrip Code 500171)
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Maiden Forgings Limited

04/05/2023 | 12:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230405-2 Notice Date 05 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Maiden Forgings Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Maiden Forgings Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Maiden Forgings Limited<_o3a_p>

543874<_o3a_p>

MAIDEN<_o3a_p>

INE0O1T01010<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 04:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,4x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 60 891 M 741 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 449,50 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.51%741
CME GROUP INC.13.17%69 445
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.22.16%16 500
ASX LIMITED-2.98%8 756
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.59%8 213
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-12.49%5 068
