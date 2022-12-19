BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221219-2
Notice Date
19 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Equity Shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Symbol<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited<_o3a_p>
543709<_o3a_p>
GARGI<_o3a_p>
INE0NT601018<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Monday, December 19, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 05:02:02 UTC.