Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:15 2022-12-19 am EST
583.25 INR   -1.34%
12:28aBuyback Of Equity Shares Of Freshtrop Fruits Limited (scrip Code : 530077)
PU
12:08aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited
PU
12/18Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (sgb) Available For Subscription On Bse Star Mf Platform 2022-23 : Series 3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited

12/19/2022 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221219-2 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited<_o3a_p>

543709<_o3a_p>

GARGI<_o3a_p>

INE0NT601018<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 05:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
12:28aBuyback Of Equity Shares Of Freshtro : 530077)
PU
12:08aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited
PU
12/18Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (sgb) Ava : Series 3
PU
12/17Bse : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
12/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on December..
PU
12/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on December..
PU
12/16Bse : Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 – Series 3
PU
12/16Bse : Public Issue of KFin Technologies Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
12/16Guidelines For Online Bidding Platfo : Series III
PU
12/16Bse : Framework to address the ‘Technical Glitches' in Stockbrokers Electronic Tradi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,9x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 80 079 M 968 M 968 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,64x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float -
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 591,15 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.56%968
CME GROUP INC.-25.10%61 557
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-37.20%13 082
ASX LIMITED-26.51%8 842
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-25.87%7 194
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY39.27%5 590