BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230103-2
Notice Date
03 Jan 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Equity Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Limitedshall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Symbol<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
Radiant Cash Management Services Limited<_o3a_p>
543732<_o3a_p>
RADIANTCMS<_o3a_p>
INE855R01021<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 05:07:07 UTC.