BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited

Notice No. 20230103-2 Notice Date 03 Jan 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Limitedshall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Radiant Cash Management Services Limited<_o3a_p> 543732<_o3a_p> RADIANTCMS<_o3a_p> INE855R01021<_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023