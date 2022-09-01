Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:48 2022-09-01 am EDT
654.05 INR   +0.42%
BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited

09/01/2022 | 05:41am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220901-10 Notice Date 01 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Rhetan TMT Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Rhetan TMT Limited<_o3a_p>

543590<_o3a_p>

RHETAN<_o3a_p>

INE0KKN01011<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Thursday, September 1, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
