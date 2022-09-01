BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited

Notice No. 20220901-10 Notice Date 01 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Rhetan TMT Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Rhetan TMT Limited<_o3a_p> 543590<_o3a_p> RHETAN<_o3a_p> INE0KKN01011<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Thursday, September 1, 2022<_o3a_p>