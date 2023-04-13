Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:05 2023-04-13 am EDT
459.25 INR   -0.66%
06:45aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited
PU
06:15aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday, April 15, 2023 for Currency Derivatives segment
PU
06:05aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday April 15, 2023 for Equity Derivatives segment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited

04/13/2023 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230413-15 Notice Date 13 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Sancode Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Sancode Technologies Limited<_o3a_p>

543897<_o3a_p>

SANCODE<_o3a_p>

INE0P7001013<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 10:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:45aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited
PU
06:15aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday, April 15, 2023 for Currency Derivatives segment
PU
06:05aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday April 15, 2023 for Equity Derivatives segment
PU
05:45aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Avalon Technologies Limited
PU
05:35aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of VR DAKSHIN PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
02:35aBse : A F Enterprises Limited- Extension of Rights Issue upto April 28, 2023 and Trading p..
PU
04/12Bse : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. (Scrip Code 532749)
PU
04/12Bse : Listing of new Securities of Hardwyn India Limited
PU
04/12Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Ashiana Housing Limited
PU
04/12Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Shriram Housing Finance Limited,
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,7x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 62 624 M 764 M 764 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
EV / Sales 2024 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 462,30 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.16%764
CME GROUP INC.13.93%68 977
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.92%14 707
ASX LIMITED3.13%9 078
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.9.20%8 156
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-13.70%4 997
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer