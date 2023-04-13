BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230413-15
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
13 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Equity Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Sancode Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
|
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
Symbol<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Sancode Technologies Limited<_o3a_p>
|
543897<_o3a_p>
|
SANCODE<_o3a_p>
|
INE0P7001013<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 10:44:02 UTC.