BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited

Notice Date 13 Apr 2023 Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Sancode Technologies Limited

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Sancode Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Sancode Technologies Limited<_o3a_p> 543897<_o3a_p> SANCODE<_o3a_p> INE0P7001013<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023<_o3a_p>