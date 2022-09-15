BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Shantidoot Infra Services Limited

NOTICES
20220915-12
15 Sep 2022
Company related
SME
Listing of Equity Shares of Shantidoot Infra Services Limited
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of SHANTIDOOT INFRA SERVICES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Symbol<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
Shantidoot Infra Services Limited<_o3a_p>
543598<_o3a_p>
SISL<_o3a_p>
INE0LU301014<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 10:09:03 UTC.