BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Silicon Rental Solutions Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221006-8
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
06 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
SME
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Equity Shares of Silicon Rental Solutions Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Silicon Rental Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
Symbol<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Silicon Rental Solutions Limited<_o3a_p>
|
543615<_o3a_p>
|
SRSOLTD<_o3a_p>
|
INE0MNV01014<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 10:31:06 UTC.