BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220824-7
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
24 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Equity Shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course. <_o3a_p>
|
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
Symbol<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Syrma SGS Technology Limited<_o3a_p>
|
543573<_o3a_p>
|
SYRMA<_o3a_p>
|
INE0DYJ01015<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:07:01 UTC.