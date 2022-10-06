Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29 2022-10-06 am EDT
610.90 INR   -0.11%
06:42aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
06:32aBse : Admission of Member in Equity Derivatives Segment - Vachana Investments Private Limited
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Cargosol Logistics Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Trident Lifeline Limited

10/06/2022 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221006-9 Notice Date 06 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Trident Lifeline Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Trident Lifeline Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

<_o3a_p>

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Trident Lifeline Limited<_o3a_p>

543616<_o3a_p>

TLL<_o3a_p>

INE0MKA01014<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 10:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:42aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
06:32aBse : Admission of Member in Equity Derivatives Segment - Vachana Investments Private Limi..
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Cargosol Logistics Limited
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Insolation Energy Limited
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Concord Control Systems Limited
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Cargotrans Maritime Limited
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Trident Lifeline Limited
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Silicon Rental Solutions Limited
PU
05:42aSuspension In The Securities Of Punj : 532693) pursuant to commencement of Liquidation Pro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,4x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 82 842 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 611,55 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-4.37%1 014
CME GROUP INC.-20.83%65 011
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.18%11 836
ASX LIMITED-22.84%9 089
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.43%7 334
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY68.84%6 777