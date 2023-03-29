BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Udayshivakumar infra limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230329-55
Notice Date
29 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Equity Shares of Udayshivakumar infra limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Udayshivakumar infra limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
Name of the company
Scrip Code
Symbol
ISIN No.
Udayshivakumar infra Limited
543861
USK
INE0N0Y01013
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.
For and on behalf of BSE Limited
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:27:44 UTC.