Notice No. 20240704-34 Notice Date 04 Jul 2024
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Bonus equity shares of Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Ltd.
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Ltd. (Scrip Code - 500547) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, July 5, 2024.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

2,16,92,16,444 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each allotted on June 24, 2024. <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE029A01011<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

2169252745 - 2190297533<_o3a_p>

2,10,44,789<_o3a_p>

2190333834 - 4338505488<_o3a_p>

2,14,81,71,655<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

