BSE : Listing of New Bonus equity shares of Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Ltd.
July 04, 2024 at 08:54 am EDT
Share
NOTICES
Notice No.
20240704-34
Notice Date
04 Jul 2024
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Bonus equity shares of Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Ltd.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Ltd. (Scrip Code - 500547) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, July 5, 2024.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
2,16,92,16,444 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each allotted on June 24, 2024. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE029A01011<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
2169252745 - 2190297533<_o3a_p>
2,10,44,789<_o3a_p>
2190333834 - 4338505488<_o3a_p>
2,14,81,71,655<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on
04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 July 2024 12:53:06 UTC.
BSE Limited is an India-based stock exchange company. The Company provides a platform for trading in equity, debt instruments, derivatives, and mutual funds. It also has a platform for trading in equities of small-and-medium enterprises (SME). The Company operates through Stock Exchange Operations segment that facilitates trading in securities and other related ancillary services. It also provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. The Companyâs systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market, and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. The Company's subsidiaries include Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, BSE Investments Limited, BSE E-Agricultural Markets Limited, BSE EBIX Insurance Broking Private Limited, BSE Administration and Supervision Limited, among others.