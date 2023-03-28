Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22:48 2023-03-28 am EDT
407.80 INR   -1.13%
BSE : Listing of New Securities Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.

03/28/2023 | 09:19am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230328-45 Notice Date 28 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd. (Scrip Code - 521163) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

1234186 equity shares of Rs. 10.00/- each issued at a premium of Rs.87.23 to Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

24759532 to 25993717<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

18/02/2023 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 97.23/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE206B01013<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

1234186<_o3a_p>

24759532 to 25993717<_o3a_p>

30/10/2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 13:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
