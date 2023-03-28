BSE : Listing of New Securities Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230328-45
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd. (Scrip Code - 521163) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
1234186 equity shares of Rs. 10.00/- each issued at a premium of Rs.87.23 to Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
24759532 to 25993717<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
18/02/2023 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 97.23/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE206B01013<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
1234186<_o3a_p>
|
24759532 to 25993717<_o3a_p>
|
30/10/2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 13:18:09 UTC.