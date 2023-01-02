BSE : Listing of New Securities of ANG Lifesciences India Limited
01/02/2023 | 04:58am EST
NOTICES
Notice No.
20230102-15
Notice Date
02 Jan 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of ANG Lifesciences India Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of ANG Lifesciences India Limited. (Scrip Code - 540694) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, January 03, 2023. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
1,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at premium of Rs. 190/- to the non-promoter on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>