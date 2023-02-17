Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:13:40 2023-02-17 am EST
475.00 INR   -1.68%
05:26aBse : Listing of New Securities of UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD.
PU
05:06aBse : Listing of New Securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited
PU
05:06aBse : Suspension of trading in Bonds
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited

02/17/2023 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230217-12 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited (Scrip Code - 543499) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, February 20, 2023. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

26,04,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.10/- to Promoters and Non-Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

6741001 to 9345000<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

05/01/2023 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 20/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE0K1401012<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

5,64,000<_o3a_p>

6741001 to 7305000<_o3a_p>

31/08/2024<_o3a_p>

20,40,000<_o3a_p>

7305001 to 9345000<_o3a_p>

31/08/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:26aBse : Listing of New Securities of UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD.
PU
05:06aBse : Listing of New Securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited
PU
05:06aBse : Suspension of trading in Bonds
PU
04:56aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of INDONG TEA COMPANY LIMITED
PU
02/16Bse : Order in the matter of Uniply Industries Limited.
PU
02/16Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Amal Ltd
PU
02/16Bse : Maintenance of a website by stock brokers and depository participants
PU
02/16Bse : HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD- Extension of Rights Issue upto March 03, 2023.
PU
02/16Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Shriram Finance Limited
PU
02/16Bse : Delisting of Securities and Striking of Permitted Scrip
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 65 442 M 791 M 791 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,12x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 483,10 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.34%791
CME GROUP INC.11.97%67 809
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.12.83%15 239
ASX LIMITED3.28%9 362
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.61%7 724
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.83%5 165