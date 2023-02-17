BSE : Listing of New Securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230217-12
Notice Date
17 Feb 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Achyut Healthcare Limited (Scrip Code - 543499) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, February 20, 2023. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
26,04,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.10/- to Promoters and Non-Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
6741001 to 9345000<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
05/01/2023 <_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 20/-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE0K1401012<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
5,64,000<_o3a_p>
6741001 to 7305000<_o3a_p>
31/08/2024<_o3a_p>
20,40,000<_o3a_p>
7305001 to 9345000<_o3a_p>
31/08/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:05:11 UTC.