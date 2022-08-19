Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
653.65 INR   -1.02%
07:34aBSE : Migration of Equity Shares of Vidli Restaurants Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform
PU
07:04aBSE : Commencement of Business by Trading Member – BGSE Financials Limited (Member No. 268) in Equity derivatives segments
PU
07:04aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

08/19/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220819-11 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. (Scrip Code: 535755) with effect from Monday, August 22, 2022.


Securities<_o3a_p>

887 Equity shares pursuant to Conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each on rights basis.<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

535755<_o3a_p>

ISIN <_o3a_p>

INE647O01011<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10/-<_o3a_p>

Paid-up value (face value)<_o3a_p>

Rs.10/-<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>

947324664 to 947325550<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>


Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:34aBSE : Migration of Equity Shares of Vidli Restaurants Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE..
PU
07:04aBSE : Commencement of Business by Trading Member – BGSE Financials Limited (Member N..
PU
07:04aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.
PU
07:04aBSE : Suspension of trading in securities of companies for non-compliances of certain Regu..
PU
07:04aBSE : Suspension of trading in securities of companies for non-compliances with provisions..
PU
06:34aBSE : Availability of BARODA BNP PARIBAS FLEXI CAP FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE St..
PU
05:24aBSE : Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date.
PU
04:54aBSE : Segregation and Monitoring of Collateral at Client Level - Penalty mechanism for EOD..
PU
03:54aBSE : Demat Auction - 096/596
PU
02:44aBSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Northern Arc Capital Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,6x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 89 460 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 660,40 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.27%1 123
CME GROUP INC.-8.99%74 734
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.41%15 268
ASX LIMITED-12.52%10 933
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.63%8 576
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.20%1 871