BSE : Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. (Scrip Code: 535755) with effect from Monday, August 22, 2022.





Securities<_o3a_p> 887 Equity shares pursuant to Conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each on rights basis.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 535755<_o3a_p> ISIN <_o3a_p> INE647O01011<_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Rs.10/-<_o3a_p> Paid-up value (face value)<_o3a_p> Rs.10/-<_o3a_p> Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p> 947324664 to 947325550<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>





Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager