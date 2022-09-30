BSE : Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
09/30/2022 | 07:04am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No.
20220930-32
Notice Date
30 Sep 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (Scrip Code - 535755) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, October 03, 2022. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
1,02,16,450 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at premium of Rs. 278.75/- to non - promoter on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>