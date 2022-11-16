BSE : Listing of New Securities of Canopy Finance Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221116-12
Notice Date
16 Nov 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Canopy Finance Ltd.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Canopy Finance Ltd. (Scrip Code - 539304) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, November 17, 2022.
13,00,001 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 20/-to the non-promoter on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 10:38:01 UTC.