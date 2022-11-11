BSE : Listing of New Securities of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221111-3
Notice Date
11 Nov 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. (Scrip Code - 542866) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, November 14, 2022.
Security Details
72,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 11/- to promoters and non-promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.
Dist. Nos.
3000001 to 10200000
Date of Allotment
12/10/2022
Issue Price
Rs. 21/-
ISIN
INE317W01014
Lock-in Details
No. of shares
Dist. Nos.
Lock-in up to
20,40,000
3000001 to 5040000
15/05/2024
51,60,000
5040001 to 10200000
15/05/2023
Sd/-
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 07:01:00 UTC.