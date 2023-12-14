BSE : Listing of New Securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited
December 14, 2023 at 07:01 am EST
NOTICES
Notice No.
20231214-18
Notice Date
14 Dec 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited (Scrip Code - 526829) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 15, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
8,80,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.62.50/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
