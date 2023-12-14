NOTICES
Notice No. 20231214-18 Notice Date 14 Dec 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited (Scrip Code - 526829) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 15, 2023.

Security Details<_o3a_p>

8,80,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.62.50/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

284011924 to 284891923<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

29/05/2023<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 63.50/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE552D01024<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

8,80,000<_o3a_p>

284011924 to 284891923<_o3a_p>

15-12-2024<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

