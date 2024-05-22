BSE : Listing of New Securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited
May 22, 2024 at 08:11 am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No.
20240522-24
Notice Date
22 May 2024
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited (Scrip Code - 526829) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, May 23, 2024.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
15,75,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.62.50/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
287576424 to 289151423<_o3a_p>
Date of allotment<_o3a_p>
09/12/2023<_o3a_p>
2,25,000<_o3a_p>
16/12/2023<_o3a_p>
2,50,000<_o3a_p>
22/12/2023<_o3a_p>
11,00,000<_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 63.50/-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE552D01024<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
1,75,000<_o3a_p>
287576424 - 287751423<_o3a_p>
30/Nov/2025<_o3a_p>
50,000<_o3a_p>
287751424 - 287801423<_o3a_p>
30/Nov/2024<_o3a_p>
2,50,000<_o3a_p>
287801424 - 288051423<_o3a_p>
30/Nov/2025<_o3a_p>
11,00,000<_o3a_p>
288051424 - 289151423<_o3a_p>
30/Nov/2025<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
