|Notice No.
|20240528-24
|Notice Date
|28 May 2024
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Listing of New Securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited
|Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Confidence Petroleum India Limited (Scrip Code - 526829) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
2,82,29,120 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.87.60/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
289151424 to 317380543<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
15/02/2024<_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 88.60/-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE552D01024<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
2,82,29,120<_o3a_p>
289151424 - 317380543<_o3a_p>
30/Nov/2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
