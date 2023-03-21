Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-21 am EDT
435.35 INR   +1.02%
07:21aBse : Listing of New Securities of Dynemic Products Limited
PU
07:21aBse : Listing of 222 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of ICICI Bank Limited
PU
03:51aScheme Of Arrangement - Issue Of Bonus Non Convertible Preference Shares By Sundaram Clayton Ltd.(scrip Code : 520056).
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Dynemic Products Limited

03/21/2023 | 07:21am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230321-16 Notice Date 21 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Dynemic Products Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Dynemic Products Limited. (Scrip Code: 532707) with effect from Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Securities<_o3a_p>

14,803 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each on rights basis.<_o3a_p>

ISIN <_o3a_p>

INE256H01015<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>

11663585 to 11678387<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 11:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
