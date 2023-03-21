BSE : Listing of New Securities of Dynemic Products Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230321-16
Notice Date
21 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Dynemic Products Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Dynemic Products Limited. (Scrip Code: 532707) with effect from Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Securities<_o3a_p>
14,803 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each on rights basis.<_o3a_p>
ISIN <_o3a_p>
INE256H01015<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>
11663585 to 11678387<_o3a_p>
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 11:20:02 UTC.