BSE : Listing of New Securities of Family Care Hospitals Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230308-10
Notice Date
08 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Family Care Hospitals Ltd.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Thursday, March 09, 2023the under mentioned new securities of Family Care Hospitals Ltd (Scrip code: 516110) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange.
Security Details
2,19,14,774 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 2/- on rights basis.
ISIN No:
INE146N01016
Distinctive No
32100001 to 54014774
Date of Allotment
28/02/2023
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.
Sd/-
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:56:00 UTC.