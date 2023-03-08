BSE : Listing of New Securities of Family Care Hospitals Ltd.

Notice No. 20230308-10 Notice Date 08 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of New Securities of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Thursday, March 09, 2023the under mentioned new securities of Family Care Hospitals Ltd (Scrip code: 516110) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange.

Security Details<_o3a_p> 2,19,14,774 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 2/- on rights basis.<_o3a_p> ISIN No:<_o3a_p> INE146N01016 <_o3a_p> Distinctive No<_o3a_p> 32100001 to 54014774<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 28/02/2023<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company. <_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>