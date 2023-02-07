BSE : Listing of New Securities of Ganesh benzoplast ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230207-23
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
07 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Ganesh benzoplast ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Ganesh benzoplast ltd. (Scrip Code - 500153) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, February 08, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
28,25,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at premium of Rs. 102/- to the non-promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
62359422 to 65184421<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
30/12/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 103/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE388A01029<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>
|
28,25,000<_o3a_p>
|
62359422 to 65184421<_o3a_p>
|
14/08/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 12:18:06 UTC.