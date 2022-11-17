BSE : Listing of New Securities of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.

NOTICES
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. (Scrip Code: 531739) with effect from Friday, November 18, 2022.<_o3a_p>
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221117-12
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
17 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
|
Securities<_o3a_p>
|
3,46,13,043 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Re. 1/- each issued on rights basis.<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
531739<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN <_o3a_p>
|
INE509C01026 <_o3a_p>
|
Face Value<_o3a_p>
|
Re.1/-<_o3a_p>
|
Paid-up value (face value)<_o3a_p>
|
Re.1/-<_o3a_p>
|
Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>
|
126503001 to 161116043<_o3a_p>
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 10:18:01 UTC.