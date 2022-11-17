BSE : Listing of New Securities of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.

Notice No. 20221117-12 Notice Date 17 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of New Securities of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. (Scrip Code: 531739) with effect from Friday

, November 18, 2022 . <_o3a_p>

Securities<_o3a_p> 3,46,13,043 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Re. 1/- each issued on rights basis.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 531739<_o3a_p> ISIN <_o3a_p> INE509C01026 <_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Re.1/-<_o3a_p> Paid-up value (face value)<_o3a_p> Re.1/-<_o3a_p> Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p> 126503001 to 161116043<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>

