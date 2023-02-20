Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:45:29 2023-02-20 am EST
468.45 INR   -1.38%
07:50aBse : Update on BSE Technology Programme FY 2022-23
PU
07:50aBse : Listing of New Securities of KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.
PU
07:40aBse : Listing of New Securities of Tejas Networks Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.

02/20/2023 | 07:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230220-42 Notice Date 20 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD. (Scrip Code - 524109) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

15,08,338 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each issued at premium of Rs. 324/- to the promoter and non-promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

32082769 to 33591106<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

13/01/2023<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 329 /-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE900B01029<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>

Annexure I<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 12:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:50aBse : Update on BSE Technology Programme FY 2022-23
PU
07:50aBse : Listing of New Securities of KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.
PU
07:40aBse : Listing of New Securities of Tejas Networks Limited
PU
06:50aBse : Listing of new securities of UNITED SPIRITS LTD.
PU
06:50aBse : Listing of new securities of Surat Textile Mills Limited
PU
06:30aBse : Listing of Securities of RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.
PU
06:30aBse : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 77 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
PU
06:30aBse : Listing of Units of HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund
PU
06:20aBse : Listing of Units Of HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund.
PU
06:00aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 64 345 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
EV / Sales 2024 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 475,00 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-12.83%777
CME GROUP INC.12.18%67 859
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.77%15 095
ASX LIMITED-0.07%9 014
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.03%7 660
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-11.60%5 122