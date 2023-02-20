BSE : Listing of New Securities of KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230220-42
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
20 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD.
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Annexure I.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LTD. (Scrip Code - 524109) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
15,08,338 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each issued at premium of Rs. 324/- to the promoter and non-promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
32082769 to 33591106<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
13/01/2023<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 329 /-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE900B01029<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>
|
Annexure I<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 12:49:04 UTC.