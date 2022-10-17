Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:30 2022-10-17 am EDT
590.00 INR   -0.89%
02:13aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Shreeshay Engineers Limited
PU
02:13aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Saianand Commercial Limited
PU
01:43aBse : Suspension of trading in equity shares – UTTAM GALVA STEELS LTD. (513216)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD

10/17/2022 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221017-4 Notice Date 17 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD. (Scrip Code - 507474) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

30,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par to promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to BIFR order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

12000001 to 15000000<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

31/03/2009<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 10/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE991B01010 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 07:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:13aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Shreeshay Engineers..
PU
02:13aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Saianand Commercial Limited
PU
01:43aBse : Suspension of trading in equity shares – UTTAM GALVA STEELS LTD. (513216)
PU
10/15Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on October ..
PU
10/15Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on October ..
PU
10/14Bse : Listing of new debt securities of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
PU
10/14Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Indian Railway Finance Corporation
PU
10/14Bonus Issue Of Regency Fincorp Limit : 540175)
PU
10/14New Isin Number Of Hle Glascoat Limi : 522215)
PU
10/14Bse : Mock trading in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 80 641 M 980 M 980 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 595,30 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-6.91%980
CME GROUP INC.-24.79%61 758
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-46.71%10 908
ASX LIMITED-26.75%8 205
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.85%7 070
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY59.94%6 425