BSE : Listing of New Securities of KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221017-4
Notice Date
17 Oct 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD. (Scrip Code - 507474) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022. <_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
30,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par to promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to BIFR order.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
12000001 to 15000000<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
31/03/2009<_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 10/-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE991B01010 <_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 07:02:09 UTC.