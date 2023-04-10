BSE : Listing of New Securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd

Notice No. 20230410-44 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of New Securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd (Scrip Code: 502937) with effect from Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Securities<_o3a_p> 11,497 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each issued on rights basis.<_o3a_p> ISIN <_o3a_p> INE087A01019<_o3a_p> Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p> 216703877- 216710948,<_o3a_p> 250222348 - 250226287<_o3a_p> 251562461 - 251562945<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

