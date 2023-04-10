Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
2023-04-10
457.60 INR   +1.62%
09:26aBse : FAQ - Corporate Governance
PU
09:16aBse : Listing of New Securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd
PU
09:16aBse : Listing of Units Of TRUSTMF Fixed Maturity Plan Series II (1196 Days) a scheme under TRUST MUTUAL FUND.
PU
BSE : Listing of New Securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd

04/10/2023 | 09:16am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230410-44 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd (Scrip Code: 502937) with effect from Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Securities<_o3a_p>

11,497 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each issued on rights basis.<_o3a_p>

ISIN <_o3a_p>

INE087A01019<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>

216703877- 216710948,<_o3a_p>

250222348 - 250226287<_o3a_p>

251562461 - 251562945<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

­Senior Manager

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 13:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
