BSE : Listing of New Securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230410-44
Notice Date
10 Apr 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that they are permitted to trade in the under mentioned new securities of Kesoram Industries Ltd (Scrip Code: 502937) with effect from Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Securities<_o3a_p>
11,497 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each issued on rights basis.<_o3a_p>
ISIN <_o3a_p>
INE087A01019<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>
216703877- 216710948,<_o3a_p>
250222348 - 250226287<_o3a_p>
251562461 - 251562945<_o3a_p>
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 13:15:07 UTC.