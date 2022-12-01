BSE : Listing of New Securities of Moongipa Securities Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221201-30
Notice Date
01 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Moongipa Securities Ltd.
Attachments
Annexure I.pdf ;
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of Moongipa Securities Ltd. (Scrip code: 539199) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 2, 2022.
Security Details
2,37,38,800 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 91/-to promoter and non- promoter on a preferential basis.
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company
Dist. Nos.
5010201 To 28749000
Date Of Allotment
16/09/2022
Issue Price
Rs. 101/-
ISIN
INE618R01015
Lock in Details
No. Of Shares
Dist Nos.
Lock in upto
Annexure I
Sd/-
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:04 UTC.