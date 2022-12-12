BSE : Listing of New Securities of Narayani Steels Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221212-15
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
12 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Narayani Steels Limited
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Annexure -1.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Narayani Steels Limited. (Scrip Code - 540080) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
1,03,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par to the promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by NCLT under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016".<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
545451 to 10895450<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
27/09/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 10/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE715T01023<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>
|
Annexure -1<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.