Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-12 am EST
567.35 INR   -0.99%
08:34aBse : Listing of New Securities of Narayani Steels Limited
PU
08:34aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOODS LTD.
PU
08:34aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for GRAND FOUNDRY LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Narayani Steels Limited

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221212-15 Notice Date 12 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Narayani Steels Limited
Attachments Annexure -1.pdf ;
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Narayani Steels Limited. (Scrip Code - 540080) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Security Details<_o3a_p>

1,03,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par to the promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by NCLT under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016".<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

545451 to 10895450<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

27/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 10/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE715T01023<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>

Annexure -1<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:34aBse : Listing of New Securities of Narayani Steels Limited
PU
08:34aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOOD..
PU
08:34aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for GRAND FOU..
PU
08:23aBse : Change in maximum purchase amount for certain schemes of FRANKLIN Templeton Mutual
PU
06:03aBse : Additions to the S&P BSE IPO Index
PU
05:53aBse : Public SME Issue of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited - Allocation to Anchor I..
PU
04:13aBse : Listing of New Securities of STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
PU
04:13aBse : Listing of New Securities of Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Limited
PU
12:33aBse : Holidays for the year 2023 for the BSE StAR MF Segment
PU
12:33aBuyback Of Equity Shares Of Jenburkt : 524731)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,8x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 77 627 M 941 M 941 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 573,05 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-10.39%941
CME GROUP INC.-21.72%64 330
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.54%13 427
ASX LIMITED-26.79%8 958
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.23%7 466
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY20.99%4 857