BSE : Listing of New Securities of National Highways Infra Trust
10/13/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No.
20221013-56
Notice Date
13 Oct 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of National Highways Infra Trust
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of National Highways Infra Trust (Scrip Code- 543385) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, October 14, 2022.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
1,96,02,600 units at a price of Rs. 109/- to Sponsor for cash consideration on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>
These units are ranking pari-passu with the old units of the Trust<_o3a_p>