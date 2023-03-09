Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:49 2023-03-09 am EST
457.65 INR   -1.77%
06:35aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Edel Finance Company Limited
PU
06:25aBse : Listing of new securities of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited
PU
06:13aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Sterlite Technologies Limited
PU
BSE : Listing of New Securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD

03/09/2023 | 07:05am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230309-24 Notice Date 09 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Friday, March 10, 2023the under mentioned new securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD (Scrip code: 531120) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

25,78,72,409 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 11.60/- on rights basis.<_o3a_p>

ISIN No:<_o3a_p>

INE244B01030 <_o3a_p>

Distinctive No<_o3a_p>

515744820 to 773617228<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

03/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Sabah Vaze

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,7x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 63 112 M 770 M 770 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,83x
EV / Sales 2024 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 465,90 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-14.50%770
CME GROUP INC.8.36%65 440
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.21%14 896
ASX LIMITED-0.99%8 613
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.90%7 761
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.55%4 539