BSE : Listing of New Securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230309-24
Notice Date
09 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Friday, March 10, 2023the under mentioned new securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD (Scrip code: 531120) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
25,78,72,409 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 11.60/- on rights basis.<_o3a_p>
ISIN No:<_o3a_p>
INE244B01030 <_o3a_p>
Distinctive No<_o3a_p>
515744820 to 773617228<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
03/03/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:04:06 UTC.