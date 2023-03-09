BSE : Listing of New Securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD

Notice No. 20230309-24 Notice Date 09 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of New Securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that with effect from Friday, March 10, 2023the under mentioned new securities of PATEL ENGINEERING LTD (Scrip code: 531120) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange. <_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> 25,78,72,409 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 11.60/- on rights basis.<_o3a_p> ISIN No:<_o3a_p> INE244B01030 <_o3a_p> Distinctive No<_o3a_p> 515744820 to 773617228<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 03/03/2023<_o3a_p>

These shares are pari - passu with the old Equity Shares of the Company. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Sabah Vaze

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

