BSE : Listing of New Securities of PRAVEG LIMITED

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230117-10
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
17 Jan 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of PRAVEG LIMITED
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of PRAVEG LIMITED (Scrip code: 531637) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, January 18, 2023.<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
24,37,980 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a Premium of Rs. 219/- to promoter and Non-promoter on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
18484101 To 20922080<_o3a_p>
|
Date Of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
10/12/2022- 23,40,980 Equity shares<_o3a_p>
16/12/2022- 97,000 Equity shares<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 229/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE722B01019<_o3a_p>
|
Lock in Details<_o3a_p>
|
|
No. Of Shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock in upto<_o3a_p>
|
8,88,890<_o3a_p>
|
18484101 to 19372990<_o3a_p>
|
31/07/2024<_o3a_p>
|
15,49,090<_o3a_p>
|
19372991 to 20922080<_o3a_p>
|
31/07/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:19:01 UTC.