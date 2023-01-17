Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:27:32 2023-01-17 am EST
530.90 INR   -0.69%
05:50aBse : Listing of New Securities of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd
PU
05:40aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
05:30aBse : Facility of conducting meetings of unit holders of InvITs through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual means.
PU
BSE : Listing of New Securities of PRAVEG LIMITED

01/17/2023 | 06:20am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230117-10 Notice Date 17 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of PRAVEG LIMITED
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of PRAVEG LIMITED (Scrip code: 531637) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, January 18, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

24,37,980 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a Premium of Rs. 219/- to promoter and Non-promoter on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

18484101 To 20922080<_o3a_p>

Date Of Allotment<_o3a_p>

10/12/2022- 23,40,980 Equity shares<_o3a_p>

16/12/2022- 97,000 Equity shares<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 229/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE722B01019<_o3a_p>

Lock in Details<_o3a_p>

No. Of Shares<_o3a_p>

Dist Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock in upto<_o3a_p>

8,88,890<_o3a_p>

18484101 to 19372990<_o3a_p>

31/07/2024<_o3a_p>

15,49,090<_o3a_p>

19372991 to 20922080<_o3a_p>

31/07/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
