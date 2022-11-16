BSE : Listing of New Securities of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd
11/16/2022 | 05:39am EST
NOTICES
Notice No.
20221116-13
Notice Date
16 Nov 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. (Scrip Code - 521080) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, November 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
18,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each issued at par to promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to BIFR Order.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>