BSE : Listing of New Securities of Patel Engineering Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220928-27
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Patel Engineering Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Patel Engineering Ltd. (Scrip Code- 531120) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, September 29, 2022. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
1,25,52,800 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 24.36/- to non-promoter on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
503192020 to 515744819 <_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
09/09/2022 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 25.36/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE244B01030 <_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
1,25,52,800<_o3a_p>
|
503192020 to 515744819<_o3a_p>
|
29/03/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:15:05 UTC.