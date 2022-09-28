Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-28 am EDT
603.65 INR   -1.02%
07:36aBse : Listing of Units Of HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund
PU
07:36aBse : Listing of Units Of HDFC NIFTY100 Quality 30 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund
PU
07:26aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Patel Engineering Ltd

09/28/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220928-27 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Patel Engineering Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Patel Engineering Ltd. (Scrip Code- 531120) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, September 29, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

1,25,52,800 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 24.36/- to non-promoter on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

503192020 to 515744819 <_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

09/09/2022 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 25.36/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE244B01030 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

1,25,52,800<_o3a_p>

503192020 to 515744819<_o3a_p>

29/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:36aBse : Listing of Units Of HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund
PU
07:36aBse : Listing of Units Of HDFC NIFTY100 Quality 30 ETF a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund
PU
07:26aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited
PU
07:26aBonus Issue Of M Lakhamsi Industries : 512153)
PU
07:16aBonus Issue Of Jonjua Overseas Limit : 542446)
PU
07:16aBse : Listing of New Securities of Patel Engineering Ltd
PU
07:06aBonus Issue Of Yug Decor Limited (sc : 540550)
PU
06:56aBse : Availability of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE NIFTY SDL SEP 2025 INDEX FUND for ongoing tran..
PU
06:56aBse : Listing of new securities of Tata Consumer Products Limited
PU
06:46aNew Isin Number Of Maximus Internati : 540401)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,3x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 82 612 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 609,85 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Umakant Jayaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-4.64%1 012
CME GROUP INC.-22.85%63 354
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.05%11 862
ASX LIMITED-22.77%8 765
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.26%7 127
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-43.31%3 505