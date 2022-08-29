BSE : Listing of New Securities of Prime Fresh Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220829-23
Notice Date
29 Aug 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Prime Fresh Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Prime Fresh Ltd (Scrip Code - 540404) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
1,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at premium of Rs. 46.48 /- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
12028749 to 12178748<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
25/07/2022<_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 56.48 /-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE442V01012 <_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>
1,50,000<_o3a_p>
12028749 to 12178748<_o3a_p>
30/12/2023<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 11:10:03 UTC.