Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:53:08 2023-03-15 am EDT
468.00 INR   +5.24%
02:00aBse : Listing of New Securities of RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD
PU
03/14Bse : Launch of New fund offer of AXIS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
03/14Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of POONAWALLA HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD

03/15/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230315-2 Notice Date 15 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Rama Paper Mills Ltd. (Scrip Code - 500357) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday March 16, 2023. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

20,83,333 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 26/- to promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of Loan.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

7581401 to 9664733 <_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

22/03/2007 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 36/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE425E01013<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 05:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:00aBse : Listing of New Securities of RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD
PU
03/14Bse : Launch of New fund offer of AXIS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
03/14Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of POONAWALLA HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
PU
03/14Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Avaada Solarise Energy Private Limited
PU
03/14Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Clean Sustainable Energy Private Limited
PU
03/14Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Fermi Solarfarms Private Limited
PU
03/14Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Avaada SataraMH Private Limited
PU
03/14Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Asirvad Microfinance Limited
PU
03/14Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Sepset Constructions Limited
PU
03/14Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Vector Green Prayagraj Solar Private Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,1x
Yield 2023 2,61%
Capitalization 60 240 M 732 M 732 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
EV / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 444,70 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-18.39%732
CME GROUP INC.10.23%64 645
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.7.13%14 022
ASX LIMITED-2.68%8 549
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.75%7 968
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-22.76%4 507