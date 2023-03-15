BSE : Listing of New Securities of RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230315-2
Notice Date
15 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Rama Paper Mills Ltd. (Scrip Code - 500357) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday March 16, 2023. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
20,83,333 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 26/- to promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of Loan.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
7581401 to 9664733 <_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
22/03/2007 <_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 36/-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE425E01013<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
