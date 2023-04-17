BSE : Listing of New Securities of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230417-32
Notice Date
17 Apr 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (Scrip Code - 539837) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, April 18, 2022.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details
6,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at premium of Rs. 505/- to non-promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures. (CCDs)
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.
10876301 to 11476300
<_o3a_p>
10876301 to 11476300<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment
08/03/2023
Issue Price
Rs. 515/-
ISIN
INE912T01018
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:37:05 UTC.