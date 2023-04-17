Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:53 2023-04-17 am EDT
460.90 INR   +0.36%
08:58aBse : Listing of New Securities H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd.
PU
08:38aBse : Listing of New Securities of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.
PU
06:57aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of SRIVATSA ENCIVIL PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.

04/17/2023 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230417-32 Notice Date 17 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (Scrip Code - 539837) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, April 18, 2022.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

6,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at premium of Rs. 505/- to non-promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures. (CCDs)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

10876301 to 11476300<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

08/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 515/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE912T01018 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:58aBse : Listing of New Securities H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd.
PU
08:38aBse : Listing of New Securities of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.
PU
06:57aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of SRIVATSA ENCIVIL PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
06:47aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of DA Toll Road Private Limited
PU
05:37aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of BEML Land Assets Limited
PU
02:17aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR BASKET REPO & SPECIAL REPO SEGMENT FOR THE PERI..
PU
02:17aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR CORPORATE DEBT SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.0..
PU
02:17aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR CASH SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.05.2023 TO ..
PU
01:47aDiscontinuance Of Buyback Of The Sha : 533229)
PU
04/16Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for NATURITE AGRO PRODUCTS LTD- L..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 62 211 M 759 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
EV / Sales 2024 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 459,25 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.72%759
CME GROUP INC.13.27%68 524
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.73%14 682
ASX LIMITED3.53%9 139
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.10.57%8 186
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-9.61%5 234
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer