Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:52 2023-01-27 am EST
512.85 INR   -3.26%
07:18aBse : Revised Guidelines for Bidding in Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment
PU
07:08aBse : Listing of New Securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited
PU
03:26aBse : Revised Suspension Dates of Debt securities and Commericial Paper
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited

01/27/2023 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230127-13 Notice Date 27 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited (Scrip code: 530699) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, January 30, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

48,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 52.10/- to non-promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by NCLT under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

551282496 To 556082495<_o3a_p>

Date Of Allotment<_o3a_p>

23/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 53.10/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE533D01032<_o3a_p>

Lock in Details<_o3a_p>

No. Of Shares<_o3a_p>

Dist Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock in upto<_o3a_p>

48,00,000<_o3a_p>

551282496 To 556082495<_o3a_p>

29/07/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 12:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:18aBse : Revised Guidelines for Bidding in Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment
PU
07:08aBse : Listing of New Securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited
PU
03:26aBse : Revised Suspension Dates of Debt securities and Commericial Paper
PU
01/25Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for COSMO FIRST LIMITED-Live Activ..
PU
01/25Bse : Interim Order in the matter of Superior Finlease Limited.
PU
01/25Bse : Listing of New Securities of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.
PU
01/25Bse : Listing of New Securities of Vikas EcoTech Ltd.
PU
01/25Bse : Order In the matter of Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory Private Limited.
PU
01/25Order In The Matter Of M/s Safe Trad : Ms. Rajnandani Jalkhediya)
PU
01/25Bse : Listing of Units Of Kotak FMP Series 305 - 1200 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra M..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 71 816 M 881 M 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 530,15 INR
Average target price 605,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-2.71%881
CME GROUP INC.3.10%63 589
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.15.79%15 638
ASX LIMITED0.81%9 412
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.18%7 679
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.29%5 364