BSE : Listing of New Securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230127-13
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
27 Jan 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of Raj Rayon Industries Limited (Scrip code: 530699) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, January 30, 2023.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
48,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 52.10/- to non-promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by NCLT under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
551282496 To 556082495<_o3a_p>
|
Date Of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
23/12/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 53.10/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE533D01032<_o3a_p>
|
Lock in Details<_o3a_p>
|
|
No. Of Shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock in upto<_o3a_p>
|
48,00,000<_o3a_p>
|
551282496 To 556082495<_o3a_p>
|
29/07/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 12:07:04 UTC.