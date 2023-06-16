Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:30 2023-06-16 am EDT
572.25 INR   -0.30%
08:26aBse : Listing of New Securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited
PU
06:54aBse : Compulsory Delisting of Companies
PU
03:24aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper
PU
BSE : Listing of New Securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited

06/16/2023 | 08:26am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230616-26 Notice Date 16 Jun 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited (Scrip Code - 539309) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, June 19, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

2,91,600 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.75.40 to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants and 11,66,400 equity shares allotted as bonus shares reserved on the above shares in the ratio of 1:4.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

465822826to 467280825<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

25/04/2023 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 76.40/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE230R01035<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

1458000<_o3a_p>

465822826 to 467280825<_o3a_p>

25/12/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
08:26aBse : Listing of New Securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited
PU
06:54aBse : Compulsory Delisting of Companies
PU
03:24aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper
PU
06/15Bse : Mock Trading on Saturday June 17 2023 for Equity segment
PU
06/15Bse : Mock Trading on Saturday June 17, 2023 for Equity Derivatives segment
PU
06/14Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
PU
06/13Bse : Shifting of scrips to ‘Z' / ‘ZP'/ ‘ZY' group
PU
06/12Subdivision Of Equity Shares Of Tahm : 516032).
PU
06/09Bse : Standardization of Exchange to Member Interface for End of Day Files – Commodi..
PU
06/09Bse : Upstreaming of clients' funds by Stock-brokers (SBs) / Clearing Members (CMs) to Cle..
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,6x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 77 749 M 948 M 948 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,74x
EV / Sales 2024 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 573,95 INR
Average target price 563,33 INR
Spread / Average Target -1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Subhash Kelkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED5.33%948
CME GROUP INC.8.36%65 548
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.64%15 072
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.34.99%9 486
ASX LIMITED-10.22%8 122
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY6.08%6 143
