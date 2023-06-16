BSE : Listing of New Securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230616-26
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
16 Jun 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited (Scrip Code - 539309) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, June 19, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
2,91,600 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.75.40 to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants and 11,66,400 equity shares allotted as bonus shares reserved on the above shares in the ratio of 1:4.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
465822826to 467280825<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
25/04/2023 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 76.40/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE230R01035<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
1458000<_o3a_p>
|
465822826 to 467280825<_o3a_p>
|
25/12/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:25:09 UTC.