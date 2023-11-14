NOTICES
Subject Listing of New Securities of Ramkrishna forgings Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Ramkrishna forgings Ltd. (Scrip Code - 532527) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

46,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each issued at a premium of Rs.203/- to Promoter and Non Promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

159889536 to 164489535<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

30-09-2023<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 205/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE399G01023<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

40,00,000<_o3a_p>

159889536 to 163889535<_o3a_p>

14-05-2025<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

6,00,000<_o3a_p>

163889536 to 164489535<_o3a_p>

14-05-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

