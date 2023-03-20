BSE : Listing of New Securities of Rane Engine Valve Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230320-38
Notice Date
20 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Rane Engine Valve Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Rane Engine Valve Limited (Scrip Code - 532988) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Security Details
3,43,642 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 281/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.
Dist. Nos.
6718993 to 7062634
Date of Allotment
01/03/2023
Issue Price
Rs. 291/-
ISIN
INE222J01013
Lock-in Details
No. of shares
Dist. Nos.
Lock-in upto
3,43,642
6718993 to 7062634
31/10/2024
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 12:16:02 UTC.