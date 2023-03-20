Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-20 am EDT
430.95 INR   -1.88%
08:17aBse : Listing of New Securities of Rane Engine Valve Limited
PU
08:17aBse : Listing of new securities of Capri Global Capital Limited
PU
07:57aBse : Listing of Units of ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF a scheme under ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
PU
BSE : Listing of New Securities of Rane Engine Valve Limited

03/20/2023 | 08:17am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230320-38 Notice Date 20 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Rane Engine Valve Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Rane Engine Valve Limited (Scrip Code - 532988) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

3,43,642 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 281/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants. <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

6718993 to 7062634<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

01/03/2023 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 291/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE222J01013<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

3,43,642<_o3a_p>

6718993 to 7062634<_o3a_p>

31/10/2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 12:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
