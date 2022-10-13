BSE : Listing of New Securities of SEPC Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221013-42
Notice Date
13 Oct 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of SEPC Ltd.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of SEPC Ltd. (Scrip Code - 532945) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, October 14, 2022.
Security Details
22,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par to the promoters on a preferential basis.
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.
Dist. Nos.
971529019 to 1191529018
Date of Allotment
24/06/2022
Issue Price
Rs. 10/-
ISIN
INE964H01014
Lock-in Details
No. of shares
Dist. Nos.
Lock-in up to
22,00,00,000
971529019 to 1191529018
14/10/2025
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
