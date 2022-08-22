BSE : Listing of New Securities of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220822-21
Notice Date
22 Aug 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd (Scrip Code - 523309) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Security Details
1,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par allotted to Promoters and Non-Promoters on a preferential basis.
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.
Dist. Nos.
7930001 to 17930000
Date of Allotment
09/07/2022
Issue Price
Rs. 10/-
ISIN
INE241V01018
Lock-in Details
No. of shares
Dist. Nos.
Lock-in upto
35,86,000
79,30,001 to 1,15,16,000
18/03/2024
64,14,000
1,15,16,001 to 1,79,30,000
18/03/2023
Sd/-
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 12:05:04 UTC.