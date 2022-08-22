Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-22 am EDT
631.65 INR   -3.37%
08:06aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd
PU
07:56aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Arvind Fashions Ltd
PU
07:46aBSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SARDA PAPERS LTD.
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd

08/22/2022 | 08:06am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220822-21 Notice Date 22 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd (Scrip Code - 523309) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Security Details<_o3a_p>

1,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at par allotted to Promoters and Non-Promoters on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

7930001 to 17930000<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

09/07/2022<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 10/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE241V01018 <_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

35,86,000<_o3a_p>

79,30,001 to 1,15,16,000<_o3a_p>

18/03/2024<_o3a_p>

64,14,000<_o3a_p>

1,15,16,001 to 1,79,30,000<_o3a_p>

18/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 12:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
