BSE : Listing of New Securities of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
01/02/2023 | 07:38am EST
NOTICES
Notice No.
20230102-28
Notice Date
02 Jan 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. (Scrip Code - 507514) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, January 03, 2023. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
12,77,777 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each issued at premium of Rs. 67/- to the non-promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>