BSE : Listing of New Securities of Stampede Capital Limited
02/07/2023 | 07:19am EST
NOTICES
Notice No.
20230207-25
Notice Date
07 Feb 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of New Securities of Stampede Capital Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Stampede Capital Limited (Scrip Code - 570005) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
7,95,988 equity shares with differential voting rights, of Rs. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 5.82/- to Non-Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>