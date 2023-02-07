Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22:48 2023-02-07 am EST
493.60 INR   -0.96%
BSE : Listing of New Securities of Stampede Capital Limited

02/07/2023 | 07:19am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230207-25 Notice Date 07 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Stampede Capital Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Stampede Capital Limited (Scrip Code - 570005) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

7,95,988 equity shares with differential voting rights, of Rs. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 5.82/- to Non-Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

57252801 to 58048788<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

09/10/2022 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 6.82/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE224E01036<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

66,666<_o3a_p>

5,72,52,801 to 5,73,19,466<_o3a_p>

27/02/2024<_o3a_p>

66,666<_o3a_p>

5,73,19,467 to 5,73,86,132<_o3a_p>

28/02/2024<_o3a_p>

5,33,331<_o3a_p>

5,73,86,133 to 5,79,19,463<_o3a_p>

27/02/2024<_o3a_p>

1,29,325<_o3a_p>

5,79,19,464 to 5,80,48,788<_o3a_p>

28/02/2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 12:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
