Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:27 2022-08-24 am EDT
639.35 INR   -0.61%
04:08aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd
PU
04:08aBSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited
PU
03:28aBSE : Demat Auction - 99/599
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of New Securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd

08/24/2022 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220824-8 Notice Date 24 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of New Securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd (Scrip Code - 539017) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Security Details<_o3a_p>

16,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at premium of Rs. 125/- allotted to Non-Promoters on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

16582230 to 18182229<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

29/07/2022<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 135/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE526R01010 <_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

16,00,000<_o3a_p>

16582230 to 18182229<_o3a_p>

15/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
04:08aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd
PU
04:08aBSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited
PU
03:28aBSE : Demat Auction - 99/599
PU
03:18aBSE : Unique Device Identifier for orders placed through Internet Based Trading (IBT) and ..
PU
01:28aBSE : launches ticker at Navi Mumbai's APMC Market for dry fruits
PU
01:08aBSE : Expulsion of Trading Member Stampede Capital Ltd. (Clg. No. 6479)
PU
08/23BSE : BCX – Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker – August 2022
PU
08/23BSE : Public Issue of Dreamfolks Services Limited- Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
08/23BSE : Listing of 200 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of Tata Elxsi Ltd.
PU
08/23NEW ISIN NUMBER OF RAMA STEEL TUBES : 539309)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 87 137 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 643,25 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.59%1 092
CME GROUP INC.-13.47%71 053
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-28.61%14 614
ASX LIMITED-11.93%10 880
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.16%8 296
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-37.54%1 772