BSE : Listing of New Securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd

|
Notice No.
|
|
20220824-8
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
24 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of New Securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd (Scrip Code - 539017) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, August 25, 2022.
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
16,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at premium of Rs. 125/- allotted to Non-Promoters on a preferential basis.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
16582230 to 18182229<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
29/07/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 135/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE526R01010 <_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
16,00,000<_o3a_p>
|
16582230 to 18182229<_o3a_p>
|
15/03/2023<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:07:01 UTC.